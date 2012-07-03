The Progressive Republican Club Says Our Goal Is Responsable Representative Government

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- We have arranged with the publisher,First Capitol Books and the online retailers for a 70% discount from the retail price of the book. The book will be available as an E Book download for $2.99 instead of the usual $9.99.



Political campaigns intentionally mislead and misinform the voting public. Occupy We The People gives the true documented facts. It discusses real issues including tax policy, the national debt, the too big to fail banks, the money in politics shame, health care, defense spending, the mortgage crisis and much more. This book will be an eye-opener It will change the way you look at our government. We hope that it will bring you to action when you vote in November.



The Progressive Club

Was founded with the express goal of bringing the Republican Party back to the heritage of Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower. It is our goal to educate our fellow Americans. So they will know our heritage, the problems that we face today and to look to solutions for the future.



We urge you to read this book and to discuss it with your friends and family. During the past thirty years the Republican Party has been influenced by extreme elements. They have driven our country in a direction that does not represent our progressive history. This book will open your eyes to the facts.