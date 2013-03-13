The Prophet's Alibi: Compelling Novel by Timothy J. Korzep Depicts Abduction of U.S. President

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- While Timothy J. Korzep’s novel is a work of fiction, its roots remain firmly ground in reality. Interweaving action, adventure and a heavy dose of political influence, ‘The Prophet’s Alibi’ takes readers deep into a world where nobody is safe from politics’ fraught climate.



The result is a gripping read which will stir the minds of anyone with an interest in the political world and its far-reaching influence.



Synopsis:



The President of the United States has been abducted.



While meeting with other world leaders in a unified Europe of the future, President Marge Haydon is among the members of the elite G-10 taken captive by militants who crash a peaceful inaugural luncheon. The terrorists, led by a mysterious man called the Prophet, now have control of some of the most powerful people in the world.



Sylvia Jensen is President Haydon's personal assistant. She is a child of the new millennium, trained in anti-terrorism and modern combat. Whether it's mere fate or divine intervention that puts her in the wrong place at the right time, she may be the world's only chance at a peaceful resolution. But even Jensen can't be sure who she's up against in the gray area of foreign relations, and nobody knows the identity of the Prophet.



Jensen finds herself up against a power-hungry threesome who has already amassed almost seven percent of the world's gold reserves. These men want more, though, and now lives are at stake in the name of domination and greed. The world must watch and wait as world leaders suffer hours of terror and the world approaches the brink of disaster.



As the author explains, his narrative will keep readers hooked right until the last page.



“The story is a fact-based fiction, with significant implications. While the antagonists have the initial appearance of a foe so commonly vilified, in the page-turning eleventh hour, the reader will discover these barbarians are anything but the usual suspects,” says Korzep, who has written two other successful books.



He continues, “Conspiracy theorists will lust for their long-overdue vindication, only to have their hopes dashed yet again. In the end however, the reader will come to realize how very fragile the geopolitical landscape and its equally sensitive financial markets are.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“The ability of these the terrorists to wreak havoc across the globe at the push of a button is an effective plot device, and author Korzep uses it well and provides a detailed glimpse into the impact it would have on global markets. Sit back and let your imagination run wild,” says one critic, in a recently published review.



With the United States’ own real-world political situation undergoing drastic change, the novel is expected to resonate with millions of readers seeking a fictional insight into a ground-breaking situation that could one day become a reality.



About Timothy J. Korzep

Timothy J. Korzep was raised with a Wall Street Journal in his hands. In his working life, he found himself surrounded by fund managers, market strategists, and analysts, spending time in Paris, Milan, London, and Hong Kong. He is the author of Final Approval and The Kondratieff Crisis. He currently lives in California.