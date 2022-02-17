The Pros of Living in Wyoming

Casper, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2022 -- From incredible scenery to low taxes, seniors can find a happy place to live in assisted living Casper WY.



Life in Wyoming is relaxing. It is a great place to settle down in and call home if the natural beauty appeals to you. Every day, you can look out your window and see the sun rising over the mountains and setting down behind them. You will get a peaceful, small-town feel living here.



Wyoming residents also enjoy paying far fewer taxes than they do in many other states. No personal state income tax, no state tax on retirement income, low sales and gasoline taxes, no corporate state income tax, and no gross receipts tax on businesses mean Wyoming is a great place to save on taxes.



Life at Mountain Plaza Casper WY means residents will get to enjoy all four seasons to their full extent every year. Wyoming has roughly 200 to 300 sunny days per year, with beautiful flowers and foliage in the spring and summer months. If snow is preferred, residents will get to see plenty of it as it covers the mountains and falls over the towns in the winter months. Wyoming receives an average of 50 inches of snow per year.



