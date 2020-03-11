The Protocall Group Advises Businesses on the Importance of Employee Retention

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- The Protocall Group, one of the premier recruitment agencies in the Philadelphia region, reminds business owners that employee retention is one of the most crucial keys to building a successful company. Hiring qualified and trustworthy employees is a top priority for most businesses. Employers expect to invest some time and money in training those employees to do their jobs effectively. However, in order for a business to grow and thrive for years to come, the employer must also recognize the importance of employee retention.



Holding on to talented employees while maintaining low turnover rates helps to keep a business running smoothly without interruption, which impacts relationships with customers and promotes a healthy bottom line. When a business continually has to search for, interview, hire, and train new employees, they exhaust precious resources that could be used to serve customers and explore new streams of revenue. Additionally, it takes time for employees to develop rapport with customers, who might be frustrated by having to deal with new people all the time.



Employee retention also affects workplace culture. If a company is seen as a revolving door, with employees constantly coming and going, it can drag down morale for the employees who stay. In addition to having to absorb more responsibilities to make up for the void in the workforce, they might believe they are not valued, and their future at the company is uncertain. It might cause them to start hunting for a new job where they can feel more stable and comfortable.



One way to minimize turnover and improve employee retention is to hire the most qualified and committed workers in the first place. As one of the leading healthcare staffing companies in New Jersey, The Protocall Group has spent more than 50 years helping businesses find the ideal candidates to fill their open job positions. Companies throughout the Philadelphia area who are seeking high-quality employees to help their businesses build a better future are encouraged to contact The Protocall Group today.



About The Protocall Group

Established in 1965, The Protocall Group is a full-service recruitment and staffing firm. It is proud to be a family-owned and operated business that serves the Greater Philadelphia area and Southern New Jersey. Recognized by NJ Biz, South Jersey Biz, and the Best Companies Groups as among the Best Places to Work, The Protocall Group's expert professionals connect exceptional associates with their client companies across Light Industrial, Clerical, Healthcare, and Professional industries.



