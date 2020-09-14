The Protocall Group Celebrates Temporary and Contract Workers During 2020 National Staffing Employee Week

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2020 -- The holiday season starts early for the staffing industry. This week, September 14, 2020, to September 20, 2020, is National Staffing Employee Week, which means staffing agencies across the country, including The Protocall Group, one of Philadelphia's top temp-to-hire agencies, will be celebrating temporary and contract workers for all their hard work, dedication, and contributions.



As always, the American Staffing Association (ASA) kicks things off by announcing the 2021 National Staffing Employee of the Year. This lucky individual exemplifies the staffing industry's key values of "bridge" and "flexibility." They will be recognized at the Virtual Staffing World 2020 award ceremony, alongside other finalists in each industry sector.



Temporary and contract workers play an important role in the American workforce and economy, especially during these unsettling times. Of the millions of people who were laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic, many workers began temporary jobs not only to keep a steady income but also to provide essential services to their communities. These everyday heroes deserve to be celebrated for their selfless service.



Even before the pandemic took a toll on the current job market, temporary employment was on the rise because it offered a lot of benefits to both workers and employers.



The Protocall Group would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all temporary and contract workers. The Protocall Group team truly believes these individuals have a lasting impact in their fields. To learn more about the company and their labor staffing options in Philadelphia and New Jersey, please visit their website at https://protocallgroup.com/ today.



