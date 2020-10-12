The Protocall Group Highlights Changes in the Recruitment Industry

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- The recruitment industry has seen its fair share of ups and downs this past year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, as companies are increasing their recruitment efforts, possibly more than ever before, developing new hiring procedures to keep up with changes in the industry has become a key factor in attracting cream-of-the-crop candidates. The Protocall Group, one of Philadelphia's best temp-to-hire agencies, is excited to offer an inside look at the big changes happening in the recruitment industry right now.



For starters, most companies have shifted their recruitment efforts online to take advantage of digital resources, search for potential new hires, and promote job opportunities. Social media platforms such as LinkedIn and Facebook make it easier than ever to connect with candidates residing close to the workplace. Better yet, the Digital Era offers a plethora of artificial intelligence solutions to accurately screen resumes and facilitate a conversation with potential new hires. Future-facing companies that realize the importance of encompassing artificial intelligence into their existing hiring processes have already increased investments in chatbot solutions by 500 percent.



Additionally, most companies have taken a new approach to conduct interviews in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Those who have been hard at work searching for new jobs over the last few months have already been exposed to arguably the most significant change: video conferencing. As health and safety shot to the top of the priority list, 80 percent of recruiters switched to virtual interviews as an alternative to in-person interviews. Recruiters and candidates still get to enjoy the face-to-face interaction that is an essential part of the hiring process from the safety of their homes or offices.



It's also important for recruiters to account for the challenges posed by COVID-19 and the company's response. As long as the virus remains a threat, candidates may need extra assurance that they can leave to tend to family issues relating to COVID-19 or work from home to support their children's virtual learning without being penalized.



The Protocall Group can help recruiters find the perfect candidates.



