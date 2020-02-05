The Protocall Group Highlights the Benefits of Working in a Warehouse

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- The Protocall Group, a premier warehouse staffing agency in South Jersey and the Philadelphia area, helps workers throughout the region find promising employment opportunities that suit their unique personalities and qualifications. Many of these opportunities are available in the light industrial field, where workers of all educational backgrounds and experience levels can achieve personal and professional growth in a warehouse environment.



Warehouses offer a wide variety of job positions, from entry level laborer to stock clerk to material handler to forklift operator to production manager — to name just a few. These positions are subject to different compensation schedules, depending on experience and training, but they are all crucial to the success of the business.



Workers with little experience have the opportunity to receive daily on-the-job training and move up the ladder quickly if they are motivated to do so. Starting with a part-time position and exhibiting good organizational skills and problem-solving ability can, over time, lead to full-time employment within the company.



Warehouse work is fast-paced and often physically demanding, which means it keeps workers on their toes and engaged throughout their shift. The bustling warehouse atmosphere requires constant cooperation and communication between workers and departments, fostering a sense of workplace camaraderie.



The Protocall Group has the connections, resources, and experience to match job seekers with the right warehouse job to suit their specific abilities, needs, and goals. Individuals interested in finding a job in a warehouse, and businesses looking to fill warehouse positions, are encouraged to contact the leading warehouse staffing agency in the Greater Philadelphia area today to begin their search.



About The Protocall Group

Established in 1965, The Protocall Group is a full-service recruitment and staffing firm. It is proud to be a family-owned and operated business that serves the Greater Philadelphia area and Southern New Jersey. Recognized by NJ Biz, South Jersey Biz, and the Best Companies Groups as among the Best Places to Work, The Protocall Group's expert professionals connect exceptional associates with their client companies across Light Industrial, Clerical, Healthcare, and Professional industries.



