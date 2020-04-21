The Protocall Group Highlights the Benefits of Working with a Staffing Agency

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2020 -- In uncertain times, as business owners and job seekers look for effective ways to navigate through unprecedented changes and challenges, The Protocall Group recommends turning to a staffing agency for help filling a position or locating a promising job opportunity.



Staffing agencies help to streamline the hiring process, which is an immense benefit to both the employer and prospective employee. Both sides of the employment equation will spend less time and money searching for the right fit with an established staffing agency doing the heavy lifting on their behalf.



Searching for a fulfilling job can be a long, arduous process, particularly during an economic downturn, but working with a staffing agency can help point a job seeker in the right direction. Employers who need to fill positions quickly to keep up with demand — but don't have the time to vet candidates themselves — can count on a staffing agency to send them quality workers with the necessary training to do the job right.



As a leading staffing agency in New Jersey for more than 50 years, The Protocall Group has the knowledge, experience, and connections to match companies with qualified workers who are sure to be a good fit for their staff. At the same time, The Protocall Group can help job seekers find a wide range of available positions in a variety of industries, including healthcare and light industry. The skills learned on the job are sure to prove valuable in future endeavors, and some companies who hire temporary workers through a staffing agency even end up promoting them to full-time positions.



To learn more about how a staffing agency can assist businesses and job seekers in building a brighter future, or for help with healthcare staffing in the Philadelphia area, please contact The Protocall Group today.



About The Protocall Group

Established in 1965, The Protocall Group is a full-service, family-owned and women-owned recruitment and staffing firm that serves the Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area. Recognized by NJ Biz, South Jersey Biz, and the Best Companies Groups as among the Best Places to Work, The Protocall Group's expert professionals connect exceptional associates with their client companies across Light Industrial, Clerical, Healthcare, and Professional industries.



To learn more about The Protocall Group, visit https://protocallgroup.com/.