The Protocall Group Offers Rewarding Summer Work Opportunities for College Students

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- The Protocall Group, a leading staffing agency in New Jersey for more than half a century, offers a number of rewarding and flexible job opportunities for college students looking for work this summer.



Interested students are encouraged to visit The Protocall Group website to browse through the agency's extensive list of healthcare and light industrial positions. From housekeeping to food service to packaging to warehouse work, these job opportunities offer not just the chance to earn extra income, but also to learn a new business and build skills for the future.



Applications are being accepted online, and representatives of The Protocall Group are available to answer questions or offer assistance by phone and through email.



Students who come to The Protocall Group seeking summer employment can choose from a wide variety of job openings that are close to home and fit within their schedules. The Protocall Group offers work throughout South Jersey and the entire Philadelphia metropolitan area, as well as varying shift times to accommodate any individual's time constraints.



Additionally, The Protocall Group is committed to safety during the COVID-19 crisis and remains in full compliance with The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Prospective employees can feel confident that The Protocall Group will place them in a safe work environment.



Summer employment offers a number of benefits for students as they begin their transition from the academic world into the workforce. The Protocall Group makes finding the ideal opportunity for each student a simple and convenient process. For more information on summer jobs for college students or any healthcare or light industrial jobs in the Philadelphia area, contact The Protocall Group today.



About The Protocall Group

Established in 1965, The Protocall Group is a full-service, family-owned and women-owned recruitment and staffing firm that serves the Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area. Recognized by NJ Biz, South Jersey Biz, and the Best Companies Groups as among the Best Places to Work, The Protocall Group's expert professionals connect exceptional associates with their client companies across Light Industrial, Clerical, Healthcare, and Professional industries.



To learn more about The Protocall Group, visit https://protocallgroup.com/.