The Protocall Group Offers Tips for Keeping Employees Engaged in a Remote Work Environment

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2020 -- Businesses are continuing to adjust to new workplace dynamics in the era of the coronavirus, and The Protocall Group understands the challenges managers face in trying to keep their employees engaged while working remotely. As one of the leading recruitment agencies near Philadelphia for more than half a century, The Protocall Group offers tips to employers to help them boost staff motivation and morale during these turbulent times.



First, managers should make multiple communication channels available to their remote employees. Communication is the key to a cohesive team, no matter the circumstances, but it can be difficult for coworkers to express themselves clearly over email and electronic chat, where tone and intent can easily be misinterpreted. Distribute a staff phone list and provide a team video conferencing platform so staff members can speak directly to each other when they feel it's necessary.



Next, managers should organize regular virtual meetings in which all team members can interact and collaborate. Working remotely can create a feeling of isolation, and having a chance to hear and see the support of coworkers on a daily or weekly basis will foster a sense of esprit de corps.



It's also important to encourage work-life balance to avoid employee burnout. Productivity is important to keep a business successful. However, working from home tends to blur the boundaries between family, social, and job responsibilities, leading employees to feel more stress and pressure as they "burn the candle at both ends." Allowing employees some flexibility in their schedule instead of micromanaging their remote work activity will give them a chance to recharge their batteries and approach their daily work with a positive mindset.



Finally, don't forget to recognize employees regularly for outstanding performance. Nothing motivates and inspires a staff quite like knowing they are appreciated.



Employers in the Philadelphia area who need help filling open positions on their staff and local residents who want to find a job in South Jersey and the surrounding region are encouraged to contact The Protocall Group today. The Protocall Group is committed to helping local businesses, and workers navigate these uncertain times and come out stronger on the other side.



