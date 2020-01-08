The Protocall Group Offers Tips for Negotiating a Pay Raise in the New Year

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- As a leading direct hire agency in Philadelphia, PA, The Protocall Group helps job seekers find career opportunities that offer them personal and professional growth and help them build a better future for their families. Individuals looking to negotiate a pay raise at their current jobs in the first quarter of the new business year are encouraged to prepare themselves thoroughly before approaching their employers for a performance review.



Timing is key in requesting a salary increase. While employees must be proactive in arranging a review, they should wait until they've been with the company for at least a year and have built up an impressive portfolio or significant track record of success. Knowledge of the company's financial situation is also helpful, as pay raises will be less likely during an economic downturn for the business.



It's helpful to research salaries throughout the geographic area to determine what others in the same position are earning and to assess the projected cost of living in the region for the coming year. Employees seeking a raise should come to the table with a definite salary figure in mind that they wish to earn.



When seeking a raise, an employee should seek feedback from supervisors or coworkers regarding their performance — in writing, whenever possible — and keep a record of all positive reviews. They should track all evidence or data supporting their cases for greater compensation and bring it to the meeting.



