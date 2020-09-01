The Protocall Group Offers Tips on Turning Temporary Jobs Into Permanent Positions

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2020 -- Not all hope is lost for job seekers whose search efforts were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. As the economy slowly but sluggishly enters a road to recovery, many companies in Philadelphia and New Jersey will be offering temp-to-hire jobs in an effort to bridge the gap created by layoffs. Starting a temporary job today is the perfect opportunity for getting one foot in the door, and, with a little help from The Protocall Group, workers can turn their temp jobs into permanent positions.



The expert staffing recruiters at The Protocall Group have over 50 years of experience helping workers kickstart their successful careers. One thing they have learned along the way is that company managers notice when temporary workers treat their roles as permanent positions. Those who finish their work ahead of time, want to learn more about their fields, or ask for more responsibility are taking the initiative. Not only does this prove that they care about their roles, but it also establishes them as leaders — and leaders are who recruiters are looking to hire.



To stay motivated, employees should think of their temporary positions as long interviews. Instead of sitting down with a recruiter for 20 minutes to an hour, temporary workers have the opportunities to show exactly how they can bring value to the company. Therefore, once the company starts hiring for full-time positions, temporary employees will have advantages over new interviewees.



Last but not least, it's important to let the staffing company and the employer know the end goal is a permanent position. Not even the best recruiters should be expected to be mind readers.



