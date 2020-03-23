The Protocall Group Puts Displaced Employees Back to Work, Helps Community Hospitals and Warehouses Operate Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- The Protocall Group, one of the premier employment agencies in the Philadelphia region, is ensuring that both health systems and warehouses in the area are operating at full capacity amid coronavirus chaos, with help from displaced employees and the formerly unemployed.



During times of crisis, Protocall's clientele deliver essential services to maintain healthcare and food supply functions. In turn, the staffing agency provides some of the largest local and regional health systems and warehouses with the talent needed to support Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs.



Presently, the region's employees are overwhelmingly feeling the effects of unemployment and layoffs, from restaurants to salons, due to NJ and PA governors ordering mandatory business closures. In contrast, area healthcare providers and warehouses are struggling to keep up with the increased demand of health services and restocking empty shelves. The Protocall Group is solving these problems by offering temporary employment to those who are willing and healthy enough to help their community in this time of need.



Temporary positions open throughout New Jersey and Philadelphia include:



* Forklift Operators

* Pallet Jack Operators

* Food Production Associates

* Pickers and Packers

* Shipping and Receiving Associates

* QA Technicians and more

* Registered Nurses (RN)

* Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN)

* Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA)

* Medical Assistants (MA)

* Food Service Associates

* Housekeeping and more



In an effort to keep employees and employers safe, the staffing agency has moved applications and interviews out of the office, instituted procedures for screening candidates before heading to out to work, and collaborated with customers in cleaning and sanitizing worksites.



Interested parties can be placed into a position as early as tomorrow. Job seekers are encouraged to apply directly on Protocall's website at https://www.protocallgroup.com/ or reach out to their team at 856-249-0487. More information about The Protocall Group's response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 can be found at https://protocallgroup.com/covid-19/.



About The Protocall Group

Established in 1965, The Protocall Group is a full-service, family-owned and women-owned recruitment and staffing firm that serves the Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area. Recognized by NJ Biz, South Jersey Biz, and the Best Companies Groups as among the Best Places to Work, The Protocall Group's expert professionals connect exceptional associates with their client companies across Light Industrial, Clerical, Healthcare, and Professional industries.



To learn more about The Protocall Group, visit https://protocallgroup.com/.