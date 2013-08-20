The Provacyl HGH Manufacturer Offers Users Bulk Discounts

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- The Provacyl manufacturer of the popular HGH supplement recently announced bigger savings through their bulk discount program. For consumers this is an excellent opportunity to save significantly. Those who choose to purchase a 12 month supply can save a whopping $330 dollars. That’s worth taking advantage of.



For consumers looking for smaller quantities you can still save $90 with a 6 month supply or $25 with a 3 month supply. Provacyl also comes with a guarantee that you can try Provacyl risk free for 67 days, and if you don’t like it take advantage of their ‘no questions asked,’ policy.



Is Provacyl A quality HGH Supplement?



The Provacyl manufacturer website announces that Provacyl is made from the finest quality ingredients and has the same cGMP certification that major retailers like Wal-Mart, Walgreen, or Albertsons use. Provacyl contains L-glutamine, L-arginine, L-lysine , L-glysine, L-tyrosine, GABA, ginkgo biloba , chaste berry, Acai fruit, Panax ginseng, and a host of other natural ingredients.



There are many HGH supplements on the market. Some are all hype and not actual results, but others have but a great deal into their research, and Provacyl manufacturer’s claim to have clinical studies behind their product that indicate you can reverse the signs of aging by several years, improve your mental well being, increase muscle mass, decrease fat, and a host of other benefits.



Only HGH Supplements That Come With A Satisfaction Guarantee Are Recommended



Perimeterinstitute is a website that helps consumers understand everything they need to know about the numerous HGH supplements on the market including the advantages or disadvantages of each, ingredients, and a host of other information. Perimeterinstitute.com focuses on providing unbiased information about the products on the market.



HGH supplements like Provacyl, HGH Advanced and Genf20 Plus offer a safer alternative to HGH injections, which require a doctor’s prescription and are approved for only a few conditions. In addition, HGH injections are expensive and have serious side effects. On the other hand, HGH supplements are made up of natural components that help the body increase HGH production, which occurs in the pituitary gland. HGH supplements purchased from a reputable company Like Provacyl and Genf20 Plus are safe, affordable, and have few side effects. HGH supplements are highly effective, and the bulk pricing that Provacyl is offering means excellent savings for consumers . In fact, it would be a good idea to grab while available, because these great prices could end anytime.



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