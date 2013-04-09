The Psychology of Cricket: Developing Mental Toughness - Essential New Cricket Book Published

Birmingham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- There are many aspects to cricket and cricket training, from the basics of how to bat and bowl to field positions, reading the wicket, and clear communication. But alongside such technical components to the game ‘mental toughness’ is a must-have skill. It is the mentally tough players who are able to focus and excel in the most challenging of playing conditions. It is what goes on inside a player’s head that is often the difference between success and failure.



Bennion Kearny is delighted to announce the publication of the first cricket book in its “Cricket Academy” Series – The Psychology of Cricket: Developing Mental Toughness. Written by two of the game’s leading sport psychologists – Dr Stewart Cotterill and Dr Jamie Barker – it provides accessible and up-to-date guidance that enables cricketers to:



- Learn how to deal more consistently and effectively with emotions and pressure

- Boost their confidence through recalling success, reflection, and smart thinking

- Develop concentration routines to maximize a player’s mental energy

- Learn how the best players develop mental toughness

- Train and develop their minds to perform more effectively and consistently



The book also includes a number of practical exercises at the end of chapters including those on goal setting, effective pre-delivery routines, boosting self-confidence, and controlling emotions. In turn, further reading, advanced reading, and reference resources are also provided. Adam Walters, of Bennion Kearny, says: The consequences of dealing effectively with emotions and pressure on the cricket pitch are plain to see. Players who succumb to low self-confidence, wandering concentration levels, or emotional tension can move their game forward effectively with this book. Even experienced players will learn new techniques and strengthen their mindset. “The Psychology of Cricket” teaches individuals to develop mental toughness by using mental skills which can be used in both practice and match situations.



The Psychology of Cricket is destined to become an essential piece of cricket equipment alongside bat, ball, and pads. Visit the Bennion Kearny website for more information, including the Table of Contents, author biographies, and purchasing options.



Book details



ISBN 13: 978-1909125216

Pages: 232 (paperback)

Cover price: £15.99



Bennion Kearny is a UK based publishing house developing expert books for the print and ebook markets.



