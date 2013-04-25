Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review market report to its offering

The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) is an integrated power utility. The authority generates, transmits, distributes and sells electricity. PREPA is a public corporation of the Government of Puerto Rico. The authority enters into contracts, acquires properties, borrows money and issues bonds on behalf of the government. It is also responsible for the establishment of an appropriate rate structure for the power services. It uses diverse fuel sources for power generation including fuel oil, natural gas, hydel source and coal. The authority distributes electricity to approximately 1,475,200 clients including residential, industrial and commercial customers.



The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority Key Recent Developments



Dec 13, 2012: Miox Cooling Tower Disinfection Enhances Palo Seco Power Plant Production By 7% And Reduces Annual Operating Costs By $34m

Dec 03, 2012: Yingli Americas Supplies 24 MW Of Solar Modules For Solar Power Plant In Puerto Rico

Oct 29, 2012: Pattern Energy Begins Operations At Finca de Viento Santa Isabel Wind Power Project In Puerto Rico

Oct 03, 2012: Altairnano To Provide ALTI-ESS Energy Storage System For Puerto Rico 26 MW San Fermin Solar Project In Puerto Rico

Jun 04, 2012: GRID20/20 And GRIDiant Partner To Integrate Grid Monitoring, Management And Analytics For Municipal And Cooperative Utilities



