The Push and Pull with Ultriva Director of Software Engineering Pushparaj Shanmugam

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Ultriva, provider of cloud-based Supply Chain Collaboration and Execution solutions that promotes lean manufacturing, and pioneer of End-to-End Pull (E2E), was founded in 1999 to provide software solutions to companies that were struggling with demand volatility, unreliable suppliers and forecast based planning systems. E2E offers a better solution to balancing supply with customer demand through procurement strategies, materials and inventory policies tied to actual demand signals. Since the inception they have deployed solutions in over 170+ plants, in 20 countries, and to over 7,500 suppliers.



Ultriva’s customers have transacted over $2 billion and have saved over $400 million.



With a team of lean and supply chain experts Ultriva continues to help its customers to streamline their supply chain to drive growth and profitability. As an early pioneer in web-based architecture, Ultriva has continued to stay on the leading edge embracing the SaaS delivery model, SOA and .net 3.5.



One of the important Ultriva team members is Pushparaj Shanmugam. With his current role as Director, Shanmugam architects and leads the product development of all Ultriva Products. Shanmugam and his team have taken a lead role in defining the vision and direction of our next generation of products, such as the roll out of Ultriva version 7.6. This new release adds features and enhancements that improve manufacturing productivity and profitability.



Ultriva has deployed this type of solution across many large multi-national customers worldwide. To learn more about the Ultriva SaaS version 7.6, go to: http://info.ultriva.com/ultriva-version-76



About Ultriva

Ultriva (www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for a wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Few Commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) software solutions meet the requirements of Oracle users who turn to Ultriva’s Supply Chain Cloud solution, an Oracle Validated Integration solution. Ultriva is experiencing rapid growth with the wide adoption of E2E globally. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495