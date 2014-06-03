North Naples Prestigious Golf Community The Quarry Announces Nine New Homes Being Available in May

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- If someone set out to design the perfect golf lover's paradise in Florida, the chances are it would end up looking something like Naple's The Quarry community. The Quarry is a sight to behold. Startlingly beautiful lakes, a nature's preserve that has to be seen to be believed and, best of all, a golf course that's been praised not only locally, but been pointed out by the United States Golf Association as having a “wow factor” and being “something special”. The Quarry has all this and more, and in exciting news, Equity Realty has recently announced 9 new homes have hit the market from the community in May.



“The properties for sale include 6 single family homes and 3 condos so there's plenty of diversity as far as price goes,” commented Tim Ryan of Equity Realty. “It's a great opportunity for anyone looking for a Golf Resort lifestyle to find a home here in The Quarry. This isn't something a golf enthusiast, or someone who loves what Naples has to offer wants to miss out on.”



These 9 homes bring the total available in The Quarry up to 24. The prices range from the high $200,000's up to the mid $800,000's. A number of different subdivisions in the community, including the Quarry Shores, Nickel Ridge, Ironstone, Cobalt Cove, Spinner Cove, and the Silverstone are all represented. The homes in The Quarry include a mix of single family homes, carriage homes, luxurious estate homes and custom home from a variety of well known builders.



The golf course itself was designed by the award winning duo of Hurdzan-Fry. A mix of links style popular in European courses, but smartly integrating the native Naples terrain The Quarry's course is not one that disappoints or that will bore even the most dedicated golfer, with the added bonus of even being made with unique SeaDwarf Paspalum grass, that's had golf experts praise it for its “providing an extremely high quality of playing surface”.



The response to the community's new homes being placed on market has been an excited one.



Diane G., from Naples recently remarked, “The Quarry really has it all. From someone looking for a smaller, but still luxurious home, to the person or family exploring something much larger this is a great choice. And the golf course is absolutely astonishing. I don't think these homes will stay on the market long.”



The Quarry is located just East of I-75 only a few minutes from Florida’s famous Gulf coast.



For more information about The Quarry, contact Equity Realty at at (239) 963-4070 or visit http://www.thequarry.com.



About Equity Realty

At Equity Realty, our motto is "Here, Relationships Matter". Our agents understand the process, are technologically equipped and can work in a fast paced environment. Our agents believe in advocacy and educating buyers and sellers.