Woodland Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- “Amazon’s page explaining Prime Pantry is only a scant two paragraphs. After reading it customers are still wondering ‘Ok. But What is Amazon Prime Pantry?’” says Jaclyn Easton, best known as a columnist for the Los Angeles Times and Emmy-award winning reporter for CBS News. “Sometimes the people closest to a product are the worst at explaining it.”



To answer the question “What is Amazon Prime Pantry” Easton has written an in-depth question and answer style article that covers the three top questions asked about the new service.



1) What is Amazon Prime Pantry (and Why Should I Care?)

2) What’s the Difference Between “Amazon Prime” and “Amazon Prime Pantry?”

3) What are the benefits, costs and product prices when using Prime Pantry?



Easton explains “Prime Pantry is a section of Amazon.com that offers grocery store products in sizes similar to your local supermarket at prices that are the same or cheaper.” This is what is so confusing: Prime Pantry doesn’t look much different than Amazon Prime...until you examine it closely and see that –



1) Prime Pantry introduces new products to Amazon (like single boxes of cereal)

2) Prime Pantry features ever day sizes (no jumbo cans, giant bottles or multi-packs)

3) You get instant coupons (save up to 25%)

4) Easier shopping on Amazon (organized like grocery store aisles)

5) It’s a free service for Amazon Prime subscribers because it’s part of Amazon Prime.



Bottom line: “Prime Pantry is the latest Amazon.com strategy to offer convenience and great prices.” Easton notes, “When I wrote the article on April 26, 2014, a 17 ounce box of Honey Nut Cheerios on Prime Pantry was $2.97. On Walmart.com the same exact 17 ounce box of Honey Nut Cheerios was $3.68.”



HELPFUL LINKS

- All items available in Amazon Prime Pantry (compare prices to your local store)

- Coupons available on Amazon Prime Pantry

- The complete article “What is Amazon Prime Pantry?”