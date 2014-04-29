As Seen On TV Recaps

The Question Millions Are Asking: "What Is Amazon Prime Pantry?"

L.A. Times Columnist explains the Amazon Prime Pantry program after discovering that Amazon customers are confused about the costs, the benefits and the prices.

 

Woodland Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Amazon’s page explaining Prime Pantry is only a scant two paragraphs. After reading it customers are still wondering ‘Ok. But What is Amazon Prime Pantry?’” says Jaclyn Easton, best known as a columnist for the Los Angeles Times and Emmy-award winning reporter for CBS News. “Sometimes the people closest to a product are the worst at explaining it.”

To answer the question “What is Amazon Prime Pantry” Easton has written an in-depth question and answer style article that covers the three top questions asked about the new service.

1) What is Amazon Prime Pantry (and Why Should I Care?)
2) What’s the Difference Between “Amazon Prime” and “Amazon Prime Pantry?”
3) What are the benefits, costs and product prices when using Prime Pantry?

Easton explains “Prime Pantry is a section of Amazon.com that offers grocery store products in sizes similar to your local supermarket at prices that are the same or cheaper.” This is what is so confusing: Prime Pantry doesn’t look much different than Amazon Prime...until you examine it closely and see that –

1) Prime Pantry introduces new products to Amazon (like single boxes of cereal)
2) Prime Pantry features ever day sizes (no jumbo cans, giant bottles or multi-packs)
3) You get instant coupons (save up to 25%)
4) Easier shopping on Amazon (organized like grocery store aisles)
5) It’s a free service for Amazon Prime subscribers because it’s part of Amazon Prime.

Bottom line: “Prime Pantry is the latest Amazon.com strategy to offer convenience and great prices.” Easton notes, “When I wrote the article on April 26, 2014, a 17 ounce box of Honey Nut Cheerios on Prime Pantry was $2.97. On Walmart.com the same exact 17 ounce box of Honey Nut Cheerios was $3.68.”

HELPFUL LINKS
- All items available in Amazon Prime Pantry (compare prices to your local store)
- Coupons available on Amazon Prime Pantry
- The complete article “What is Amazon Prime Pantry?”

Source: As Seen On TV Recaps
Posted Tuesday, April 29, 2014 at 2:24 PM CDT - Permalink

 