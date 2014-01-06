The Quick Quack Car Wash Offers Windshield Repair and Replacement in California

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Windshield repair can sometimes be an inconvenience, but getting a chipped windscreen repaired is nevertheless cheaper than getting one replaced. These small chips can be turned into cracks which then require a full replacement. In either case, The Quick Quack Car Wash can help. The company have been offering windshield replacement and repair since 2009, and have now launched a new website, Quick Quack Glass that can help people arrange an appointment and get their windshield fixed by the same award-winning company they use for their car washes.



Founded in 2004 the Quick Quack Car Wash now has 15 locations in three different states, and in 2009 expanded its suite of services to include windshield repair and replacement in 2009 (http://quickquackglass.com). With a display case full for “Best Car Wash” awards at their headquarters the company aims to give back by getting actively involved in community events, fundraising and sponsorship.



The newly launched website allows individuals to get a quote for repair or replacement windshield on any brand of car in just 30 seconds, and from there arrange an appointment in minutes.



A spokesperson for The QuickQuackGlass.com explained, “We also offer $35 rock chip repair any place, any time, and we are approved by all insurance companies so the work undertaken might not even cost you a penny. We have a full list of our Quick Quack Glass locations available on the website so people can find the nearest branch and have their windshields fixed and cars washed all in the same trip.”



About The Quick Quack Car Wash

The Quick Quack Car Wash concept grew out of a desire to get cars clean using the best technology and to do it extremely fast. Quick Quack is best known for its industry beating low starting price of $14.99 per month for "Wash All You Want" Unlimited Car Wash memberships. Fully automated and computerized, the high-quality and environmentally-friendly car washing system uses brushless, all-cloth equipment and filtered, recycled water. It was a natural progression to offer windshield replacement. Their service is available at most of our Northern California locations. For more information, please visit: http://quickquackglass.com/