The QuickBooks Audit Trail Provides Transparency as Well as a Solid Data File

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2021 -- An audit trail provides a historical record of progression based on a sequence of events. These records prove compliance and operational integrity. Audit trails can also identify areas of non-compliance by providing information for audit investigations.



It logs the design changes of a product build, keeping the record of financial transactions for Audit trail. Records contain details that include date, time, and user information associated with the transaction. Information contained includes the user, system, or application launched the event and the date and time the event occurred.



The QuickBooks Audit Trail Removal Service is a service that removes the audit trail from a QuickBooks data file, bringing about a smaller more efficient file to work with. Removing the audit trail reduces files by as much as 30 to 50 percent.



The ability to follow records back to their origin provides numerous benefits, including transparency and a defense of records for compliance, record integrity and accuracy, system protection from misuse or harm, and security of sensitive or vital information. These are achieved through these four areas:



The Audit Trail shows that implementing audit trails promotes appropriate user behavior, which can prevent the introduction of viruses, improper use of information, and unauthorized use or modifications. In addition, the user knows that their actions are automatically recorded and tied to their unique identity.



Visibility into this information can aid in problem detection and prevent future occurrences of things such as hacking, system failures, outages, or corruption of information. Audit trails also help in identifying suspicious behavior or actions and can easily verify and validate business transactions by tracking selected user activities and data access used to create or modify a record. As the number of transactions increase in a data file, the audit trail tends to also grow by a factor of 2, thereby increasing the size of a QuickBooks data file, and slowing QuickBooks down considerably. Not only does removing the audit trail reduce the file size but it also helps when data needs to be modified prior to turning over files to government or other agencies such as the CRA and IRS in cases of data audits.



E-Tech's Audit Trail Removal service will remove the audit trail from a QuickBooks data file and also delete entries in the Voided and deleted transactions summary and detail reports.



