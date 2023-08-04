The Race to Inspire — Chris Cooper Interviews Shay Hoelscher

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2023 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, proudly announced today the upcoming radio program "The Business Elevation Show": an exclusive series episode titled "The Race to Inspire," hosted by Chris Cooper.



Chris Cooper, the host of "The Business Elevation Show," is joined by Shay Hoelscher, a veteran of the professional beauty industry with over 37 years of experience, the current CEO and Owner of privé products, and a racing driver. Together, they will discuss moving towards a better world – quickly!



This episode will be broadcast on August 4th, 2023, at 8 am Pacific Time (11 am Eastern Time) on https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1959/the-business-elevation-show-with-chris-cooper-be-more-achieve-more and will be available in the archive for on-demand listening within 24 hours.



"The Business Elevation Show" (now in its 10th year) is one of the most listened-to business shows on VoiceAmerica, providing inspiration and advice for succeeding in your business and personal ventures, underpinned by doing business for good. Chris Cooper's extensive experience working with business leaders from major corporate brands to small entrepreneurial start-ups, developing performance through people, provides the facilitation for his guests to share their key learnings and insights to benefit businesspeople of all levels. The show covers a huge range of business and personal development topics and features inspiration and practical advice from high-achieving leaders, international speakers, successful sports figures, media, and entertainment personalities.



"The Business Elevation Show" is broadcast live every Friday at 8 am Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel. Listen at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1959/the-business-elevation-show-with-chris-cooper-be-more-achieve-more to hear Chris Cooper's discussions with successful and enlightening guests, both live and on-demand.



Contact Senior Executive Producer Tacy Trump at 480-294-6421 or tacy.trump@voiceamerica.com for advertising / sponsorship information or other show details.



About Shay Hoelscher

Shay Hoelscher is a veteran of the Professional Beauty Industry with more than 37 years of professional beauty experience. Currently, she is the CEO and Owner of privé products. Prior to privé, Shay held senior leadership positions across the industry including Sebastian International, Wella International and Nioxin Research (now all owned by COTY), TIGI (now owned by Unilever), Alterna Haircare (now owned by Henkel) and Cezanne Hair. Her experiences span a wide variety of channels of distribution, sales leadership, and cross-corporate functions in the US and internationally.



Shay is dedicated to making privé products a force for good. She brings that vision into reality with 3 core pillars:



· Empower women as a women-led company.

· Make a strong social impact by giving 1% of all revenue to a nonprofit to help women in need.

· Produce natural and clean products that are good for you and good for the planet.



About Chris Cooper

Chris elevates business success as a behavioral strategist, mentor, and facilitator, developing leaders and teams while building highly engaged workforces, particularly in the insurance, financial services, and hospitality sectors. The results of his work have had such an impact that one client even named a road after him. He founded "The Business Elevation Show" on VoiceAmerica in 2011, building a massive network of global connections and an audience in over 50 countries. He also speaks and contributes to the media on topics such as "Elevating Leadership," "Engagement," and his book "The Power to Get Things Done (Whether You Feel Like It or Not)," published by Penguin Random House (New York). Additionally, he is the founder of "The Elevation Collective," an exclusive network for business change-makers.



Prior to this Chris began his career working for global brands such as Mars, United Biscuits and Punch to board level. Chris is a fellow and former Regional President of the Professional Speaking Association in the UK. To contact Chris: chris@chriscooper.co.uk



About The Business Elevation Show with Chris Cooper - Be More. Achieve More

Friday at 8 AM Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica Business Channel

The Business Elevation Show provides the inspiration to help you elevate the success of your business, your people and yourself. If you want to grow more successful businesses and teams and become the very best you can be then this show will provide you with the insight and wisdom. It will help you to Be More to Achieve More.



Accessed in over 50 countries each month the show highlights the key principles in business and personal success with guests and host who talk from experience. It's an energizing, warm and inspiring show that supports your journey to elevated business, entrepreneurial and personal success.



Since 2011 the show has included many very successful high achievers, entrepreneurs, speakers and subject experts from around the world who inspire others to achieve more. The Business Elevation Show airs live Fridays at 8 AM Pacific/4 PM GMT on VoiceAmerica Business.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, (480) 553-5756.