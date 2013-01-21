The Radio Agency Is Now Accepting Clients for 2013 Who Want to Break Into Radio Marketing

Media, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Some marketing companies offer radio advertising in their marketing packages for their clients. But for companies that don’t know the ins and outs of radio advertising, this lucrative marketing avenue can be misused. The Radio Agency is now accepting clients for 2013 who want to break into the radio marketing world by using the best radio marketing agency there is.



The Radio Agency has its sole focus is on radio to set them apart from the other advertising agencies in America. The Radio Agency is able to advertise its clients on the following forms of radio:



- AM/FM Broadcast Radio

- Sirius XM Satellite

- Mobile/Smart Phones

- Podcast

- NPR

- Internet Radio

- Pandora/Slacker

- Radio Promotions

- In-Store POP Radio

- Retail Trade Promotions



For about 20 years, The Radio Agency has exclusively focused its efforts on radio advertising helping them gain unparalleled expertise and setting them not only apart, but above other advertising agencies in America. By understanding their clients and what their company does, The Radio Agency is able to market their clients’ brands and boost sales by using a unique combination of mass market reach as well as pinpoint audience targeting to ensure that the people their clients are targeting hear their ad. By using a stellar creative team, The Radio Agency will strategize and script the best ways to deliver its clients' message; for example by writing a catchy branding jingle for direct response. This avenue of advertising has produced thousands of radio commercials that's gotten immediate attention and gave listeners a clear direction that encourage them to call.



For more information visit http://www.radiodirect.com.