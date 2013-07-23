Media, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- The Radio Agency is now accepting clients who wish to place radio advertising schedules on Pandora Internet Radio for summer 2013 and fall 2013 radio campaigns.



“Over 70 million people listen to Pandora Radio every week,” says Mark Lipsky, President of The Radio Agency. “Advertising radio campaigns on Pandora makes excellent use of radio’s personal, intimate listening environment and lets you truly target your radio audience.”



When someone signs up at Pandora, they provide their age, gender and zip code. This enables pinpoint advertising targeting that conventional AM/FM, satellite and streaming radio simply can’t match.



“Let’s say you own a five-store, retail chain in Brooklyn. Radio advertising in New York City means AM/FM and that means wasting your message on listeners in New Jersey, Connecticut and upstate New York who’ll likely never make a purchase in your Brooklyn locations. But with a Pandora advertising radio campaign, you can target just the borough of Brooklyn and heavy-up in specific zip code clusters to impact traffic in your immediate trading area.”



Lipsky cites the targeting strength of Pandora as a major asset for all categories of radio advertisers.



“Imagine a radio advertising buy that promotes different selling points to different audience segments. Men hear one message, while women hear another. 39-year olds hear messaging worded to address someone about to turn 40. Pandora lets you copy-split your message so that each audience segment hears the words most likely to impact their own, personal buying decision. It’s a real game-changer.”



Pandora listeners can listen to Pandora-curated radio channels or create their own stations, based on a single song or recording artist and fueled by Pandora’s Music Genome Project, pairing artists with a similar sound and style, customized to create a personalized listening experience. Pandora also offers comedy programming, so listeners can always get a laugh from their favorite stand-ups and satirists.



“As a radio advertising agency 100% focused on the medium of sound, we were early fans of Pandora and its radio advertising opportunities,” says Lipsky. “When a commercial’s playing, mobile listeners can simply tap their smart phone screen to dial a phone number, visit a website, watch a demonstration video or receive an email with more information on the product being advertised.” Over 70% of all Pandora listening takes place via mobile devices.



Find out more about The Radio Agency and how to place a campaign on Pandora Internet Radio by visiting www.theradioagency.com or calling The Radio Agency at (800) 969-AMFM.