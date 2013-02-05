The Radiology Technician.org Predicts Healthcare Act to Boost Teens, Young Adult Career Opportunities, Cites Recent Bureau of Statistics Data

UP, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) of 2010 is set to go into full effect on July 1, 2014. The landmark Act provides for additional funding for healthcare professions, making a historic $11 billion investment in the nation’s community health centers.



According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) employment data published in the most recent Occupational Outlook Handbook for radiology technologists, dated March 2012, the radiology field is expected to grow 28 percent annually through 2020. “It’s reasonable to expect and predict that a career in radiology will offer young people long-term stability,” said Sidharth Banyal, a career counselor specializing in providing healthcare profession information to high school students around the country. Banyal also contributes to and manages the TheRadiologyTechnician.org website.



The BLS also reports the median salary for an Ultrasound technician (a.k.a. Sonographer) at $63,380 per year or $30.95 per hour. Earnings for an X-ray technician or other radiologic technologist are reported with slightly lesser pay, at $54,340 per year or $26.13 per hour, respectively. Technicians earning the median income completed an associate’s degree or other postsecondary certification program.



“Young people will need more than a high school diploma to be competitive,” adds Banyal. “High school is the time to start focusing on academic disciplines such as life sciences, biology, math or chemistry to get a head start.”



Radiology technicians are most commonly employed in hospitals, but increasing numbers work in outpatient care centers, doctors’ offices, diagnostic imaging centers and laboratories. To receive a quality education, TheRadiologyTechnician.org site recommends teens and young adults enroll in an accredited American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) program.



More information about radiology careers is available on the company website: http://theradiologytechnician.org/.



About TheRadiologyTechnician.org

TheRadiologyTechnician.org is an online resource that provides comprehensive education and salary information to those seeking employment in the radiology filed.



Contact:

Sidharth Banyal

sidharth.banyal@gmail.com

1626 Wilcox Ave., Ste 248

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(234) 123-3434