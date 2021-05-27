The Rapid Growth of the International Procurement Industry

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2021 -- Even before the beginning of the pandemic, the global procurement sector was already experiencing significant growth. Lockdowns and increasing demand for online deliveries have ensured that this remains an exciting place to be in 2021. Several key trends are emerging from the turbulence of 2020 and look likely to define the procurement market going forward. Sustainability and environmental regulation, for example, are going to have a big role in defining what the procurement market of the future looks like as well as a focus on last-mile efficiencies. Electric vehicles - such as those Amazon has committed to purchasing to be net-zero carbon by 2040 - will have a key part to play in this. The Internet of Things is another burgeoning trend, helping to drive value in the supply chain through connection, and blockchain looks set to bring transparency to almost every area of procurement. Automation, Artificial Intelligence and 5G are all big trends for 2021, defining the future for the procurement sector.



DSJ Global was established in 2008 and has since emerged as a procurement headhunter and a leading specialist recruiter in end-to-end supply chain in Asia and Singapore. Extensive local expertise and insight in Asia is supported by a team of 750 consultants in key locations worldwide and a commitment to recruitment beyond borders. As a procurement headhunter in Hong Kong, the firm has developed vital local connections and is also part of the Phaidon International Group where it is the preferred recruitment partner for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises. In short, the firm is a key player when it comes to problem-solving issues of talent for planning jobs, logistics roles and procurement positions on a global level. With a network of more than a million experienced professionals and a history of working with a broad spectrum of client businesses, from agile start-ups to global brands, DSJ Global is a leading specialist recruiter with a history of getting results.



Hong Kong and Singapore remain key locations for global procurement and a vital part of the world for those looking to take bold next steps in a career in supply chain, logistics, or technical operations. DSJ Global is an experienced procurement headhunter and the highly trained and committed team at the firm makes essential connections with professionals and organisations across this vibrant and fast-moving industry. The firm is committed to ongoing training to ensure consultants are up to date and effective, as well as investing in technology to deliver a streamlined and efficient approach. A unique combination of local expertise and global outlook has given DSJ Global an edge that the team translates into beneficial connections for clients and candidates throughout the procurement sector. Some of the roles that are available via DSJ Global today include: Procurement Manager, Global Supply Manager [Thermal Systems], Planning Manager, Senior Project Manager, Production Manager, Planning Manager EU, Indirect Category Manager, Packaging Buyer, SAP WM Inhouse Consultant, Production System Project Manager, and Global Lead Buyer.



"2020 was a challenging moment for the recruitment sector, not just in terms of uncertainty about the future but how to overcome obstacles and continue to service our clients and candidates to the same exceptional standards," commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at DSJ Global Asia Pacific. He went onto say, "reflecting on the steps forward we have taken in terms of virtually securing and retaining talent, the team has demonstrated incredible versatility and adaptability, prioritising the need to ensure our clients can solve the key challenge of talent wherever they are in the world."



To find out more information about logistics headhunter in Asia visit https://www.dsjglobal.hk/jobs/asia.



We want to hear from you. Let us know your thoughts about the current climate of the logistics and supply chain industry by taking part in our 5-minute survey. Complete the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WDCQYK8



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 71000726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global HK: +852 3008 1901.



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.hk.



DSJ Global HK is redefining how hiring is handled in the logistics and supply chain space, streamlining and simplifying essential processes. The firm has extensive regional reach and is part of an international network via the Phaidon International group.