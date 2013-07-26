The Raskins Debut New Single and Video "Save Me Now" During International Tour

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- After delivering an electrifying live show at the Viper Room in Los Angeles, The Raskins are returning to the rock and roll circuit with even more “in store” for their fans across the globe. Apart from the excitement of seeing the band perform live again, millions of Raskin fans have more reasons to celebrate. The group will debut their albums to the top Internet music stores including iTunes, Spotify, AmazonMP3, RADIO, Google Play, Deezer, Simfy, Rhapsody, iHeart Radio, NOKIA, Myspace, Medianet, MuveMusic, XBOX live, EMusic, WIMP, and Music Unlimited, etc..



Additionally, The Raskins will release their official ring tone on iTunes July 29th. This will be a nice way to kick off the band’s live concert tour scheduled to start at The Roxy in Hollywood on the 17th of August at 9PM. The Raskins will then travel to Europe to play for their growing international audience in London and Prague this September. It’s a busy agenda for the group, but the twin brothers are accustomed to hectic life in the limelight.



Hailing from a family of well-known performers, Logan and Roger had an early exposure to fast life in the music business and have been brought up accordingly. Their father was a huge Broadway stage star, and their mother a world renowned jazz singer who has worked with some of the music industry's biggest names. The brothers have carried on the family tradition, keeping the Raskin name in the mainstream by independently marketing their own style of mainstream rock and roll music with Internet technology and highly successful social media campaigns.



The Raskins have been operating through their record company Miral Entertainment, which also promotes, represents, and licenses music for other singers and bands. The duo took up the joint venture of promoting their music with innovative modern methods and has developed a solid fan base worldwide within the music industry. “Music has always been our passion,” says Roger Raskin. “The Internet has made it possible for us to reach our fans on a global level, and stay true to our vision.”



Their new song “Save Me Now,” slated for the third week of August, is looking to be a promising and apt follow up to their recent single “Need Another Hero” which attracted millions of YouTube views in its first weeks.



The Raskins videos, music, and other merchandise is available at the band’s official website www.TheRaskins.com .



