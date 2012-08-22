The Raskins Soar With YouTube Success and Twitter Popularity

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- The Raskins are comprised of brothers Logan and Roger Raskin, who were born and raised in New York City. The pair has been independently marketing their brand of mainstream rock music to the public with outstanding results and numbers via YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Their two new videos “We Had It All” and “Lost In The Dark” are gaining steam and streams on YouTube while numbers at Twitter have increased exponentially. Their enormous success preempts the bands next upcoming set titled “There And Back” which is slated for a fall 2012 release with a National and World tour to follow.



While living together on the Lower East Side of Manhattan The Raskins began performing and honing their craft in some of New York Cities most popular and highly regarded clubs. Largely influenced by their parents, father Tommy Raskin, was a well-respected Broadway stage star who acted in West Side Story as “Tony” and also performed as a prominent actor in Oklahoma, South Pacific, Damn Yankees, and Guys and Dolls. Their mother, Judy Lee, was a notable jazz great. She became one of the premiere jazz singers of her time performing with some of Americas most popular artists. From their up bringing and growth in the New York City music scene, the Raskins would clearly become known for their ability to perform live. Developing over the years as music composers, the brothers would embellish their own style, and brand of music. This ultimately would define who and what the Raskins are all about. Creating an original sound which has been described as electric, and powerful, their brand of rock music (derived all from personal life experiences) drives home a musical vibe which seems refreshingly new, and current to all.



“Music is the one thing my brother I can could do where we both have a voice,” says elder brother (by 12 minutes) Logan Raskin, “and the words and sounds we create can hopefully be used to make a difference with people around the world and encourage them to live life with their eyes wide open.”



Relocating to Los Angeles, (but presently living on both coasts) The Raskins have worked with some of the industries top music producers and film directors. Their music can be heard in movie soundtracks and trailers through out the world with music licensing being a large part of their growth and popularity.



The brothers are thrilled with the stellar growth of their Facebook presence, Twitter Fans and YouTube views and are setting their sights on connecting with more people when the next album drops on their own record label: Miral Music.



The Raskins videos, music, and other merchandise is available at the Official Website http://www.TheRaskins.com.



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheRaskins



Twitter: http://twitter.com/theRaskinTwins



Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/TheRaskinTwins



View “We Had It All” at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxjGmIC81A4



View “Lost In The Dark” at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NG3DTEVqhw0



Contact

The Raskins Media & Publicity

11054 Ventura Blvd. ste.265

Hollywood Ca. 91604

(310)702-3840

Media@TheRaskins.com