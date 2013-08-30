The Raw Feed Website Now Features Coupon Codes for over 49,000 Online Retailers

Hunt Valley, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- The Raw Feed, a coupon aggregator website that features a huge selection of coupon codes and discounts, has just announced that it now has coupon codes for over 49,000 online retailers. Shoppers who are looking to save money on clothing, household items, shoes and much more are sure to find coupon and discount codes at the site that they can use on their online purchases.



For example, one of the coupon codes that has been extremely popular with visitors to The Raw Feed website is the newly-posted PacSun coupons that allow shoppers to save 40 percent off at the online store. To access the savings, people simply need to type in the coupon code “RMN20” during the checkout process.



As the economy continues to struggle, more people than ever are interested in finding ways to save money. That’s where a website like The Raw Feed can truly help; by giving people access to current and accurate coupon codes, people can save an often significant amount of money on items that they need, like new clothing for back to school.



Using The Raw Feed website is easy; shoppers are welcome to visit the site at any time and browse through the tens of thousands of coupon codes that are available. People can enter in which brand they are looking for in the search bar on the home page; this will take them to a page that features coupon codes that pertain to that brand. For example, entering in “Nike” brings up a page filled with Nike discount codes, including savings on Nike wallets, shoes, duffels and more.



To help shoppers out even more, The Raw Feed includes helpful descriptions of the various stores; for example, PacSun is described on the site as a clothing, shoes and accessories retailer that sells apparel for both men and women. This extra information can be very helpful to shoppers who might not be familiar with a particular brand or shop.



About The Raw Feed

The Raw Feed is a coupon aggregator featuring real-time coupon codes and discount codes for tens of thousands of online retailers. The website is one of the fastest growing coupon sites on the web and offers up-to-date deals from the most popular eCommerce stores on the Internet. For more information, please visit http://www.therawfeed.com/