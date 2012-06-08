Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2012 -- The Reader's Digest Association Company Profile & SWOT Report contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key employees, business description, SWOT analysis, key facts, information on products and services, details of locations and subsidiaries, plus information on key news events affecting the company.



Introduction and Landscape



The Reader's Digest Association Company Profile & SWOT Report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "The Reader's Digest Association, Inc."



The Reader's Digest Association SWOT Report report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Canadean strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Key Features and Benefits



- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "The Reader's Digest Association, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, prospects, key employees, locations and subsidiaries.



Key Market Issues



- Quickly enhance your understanding of "The Reader's Digest Association, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors’ businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights



The Reader's Digest Association, Inc. (RDA) is a global publishing and marketing company based in the US. The company specializes in offering magazines and other entertainment products. Its product line includes books, magazines, educational products, recorded music collections and home video products. RDA also provides consumer goods, fitness products and financial services. It operates under numerous brands and serves over 145 million consumers in 79 countries. RDA sells its merchandise through direct mail, the internet, direct response television (DRTV), retail trade publishing, telemarketing, package inserts, freestanding inserts, catalogs and display marketing. RDA operates as subsidiary of RDA Holding Co. The company is headquartered in New York, US.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/66267/the-readers-digest-association-inc-retailing-company-profile-swot-report.html