The Real Deadly Secret to Einstein's Genius

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Undoubtedly Albert Einstein was one of the most prominent geniuses of the past century, Richard Feynman and Nikola Tesla. He formulated the Theory of Relativity and his equations led the way to numerous discoveries and inventions. There are a lot of questions surrounding the source of his genius. Some say his brain is larger than an average human's brain, others say a larger percentage of his brain was activated relative to the average man and others say that his genius may be chemically induced, particularly by tobacco use.



Einstein is often quoted as saying: “... pipe smoking contributes to a somewhat calm and objective judgement in all human affairs.”



This led many people to believe that smoking can also make them a genius or at least improve their brain's performance. But is this true? What does modern medical science have to say about this?



The major component of the tobacco leaf is nicotine. Nicotine is a compound that increases the amount of neurotransmitter in the brain, specifically acetylcholine. Increase in the amount of neurotransmitters in the brain can increase our mental speed and reaction. Also, scientists have also discovered that nicotine contains dopamine. Increasing dopamine levels in the brain can help a person focus. People with ADHD are often treated with drugs that alter the dopamine levels in the brain to make them focus.



The question that is bothering researchers is:" Is nicotine enough to make an ordinary person a genius?". Statistically, the evidence supporting the theory that smoking can make any person a genius is not significant. It could be that a person with extreme curiosity and passion such as Albert Einstein can still accomplish great things even without the use of tobacco and his cognitive performance was just "assisted" by the nicotine.



But be warned, Albert Einstein later paid for this bad habit. He died of Abdominal aortic aneurysm. More than 90% of people who have contracted this disease are smokers and even the world's greatest genius cannot escape this tragic faith.



By definition, a genius is a person who displays exceptional intellectual ability, creativity, or originality, typically to a degree that is associated with the achievement of unprecedented insight. To be able to have creative insights regarding specific subjects, this requires thorough years of constant reflection, study and passion directed towards a very narrow subject. It is not something that a normal person instantly possesses just by swallowing a pill or injecting some chemicals to his/her bloodstream. There are numerous evidences that proves drugs and chemicals can assist a person to work hard for long hours or to think clearer, but taking smart drugs by itself cannot give a person the expertise and insight that often only comes from years of study and practice.



Just as Thomas Edison once said:"Genius is one percent inspiration and ninety nine percent perspiration."



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