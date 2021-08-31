The Real Importance of the IT and Technology Sector to German Businesses

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2021 -- New research has indicated that the most crucial technology trend within the German industry is the noteworthy transition from hardware to services. In the digital age, Germany's technology sector has proven to be of vital importance. Not only does the industry produce sales revenues that exceed €230 billion annually, representing 7% of German GDP, but it is also a key enabler that has a significant influence on other industries. With contrasting developments regarding hardware and software, convergence of innovation with other sectors and the German technology sector paving the way for the rest of the world, exploring commercial services jobs in Germany presents a wealth of exciting challenges.



Glocomms is a leading expert recruiter for a variety of specialised sectors within the European IT and Technology industry, such as commercial services careers, enterprise solutions jobs, and cloud infrastructure jobs. As part of the award-winning firm, Phaidon International, the business has spent years building a network of highly qualified recruiting consultants that are experts in sourcing talent for tech jobs. This, in turn, has established the firm as the recruiting partner of choice for hundreds of world-leading multinational brands. Glocomms has offices located across the world, with the German team working out of the Berlin office. The firm's success is owed to its 1000-strong workforce that work zealously to secure the finest recruitment solutions for its client and customers. Glocomms has been praised for their ongoing investments in internal training and development to ensure that consultants are leveraging best-in-class technologies to secure quick and effective hiring solutions. The German team of ambitious specialists will advise on job opportunities around the world, from Europe, to Asia Pacific and North America. The due diligence and outstanding track record of Glocomms' consultants allow their clients to rest easy, knowing that their talent management is in safe hands.



There is currently a wide range of job opportunities available through Glocomms including: Enterprise Account Executive, Commercial Account Executive, Regional Sales Director DACH, Enterprise Solutions Architect – DACH, Sales Director – EMEA, Cloud Sales Specialist, VP Global Sales, Sales Director, Global Account Executive, Salesforce Tech Lead, and AWS/GCP Partner Manager, to name a few. If you're looking to pursue one of these career openings, or looking to source business-critical talent for your organisation, do not hesitate to get in contact with a member of the Glocomms teams.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Paul Norman, Executive Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about IT and Commercial Services in Germany visit



https://www.glocomms.de/.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Glocomms Germany : +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about Glocomms Germany services, please go to https://www.glocomms.de/.



About Glocomms Germany

Glocomms Germany supports organisations across Germany looking to secure key talent to help build the workforce of the future. The firm was established in 2013 and has extensive industry and candidate connections and a deep well of expertise in the specialist recruitment market.