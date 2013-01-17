The Reborn Store Website Officially Launches

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- We're proud to announce the launch of The Reborn Store website. Although our site is still fairly new, we hope to become your one stop shop for all your reborn doll needs! Here, you can find one of the largest selections of reborn dolls, doll parts, kits and accessories for sale. Plus, we have plenty of interesting information, resources and how tos about reborn dolls.



What Exactly Are Reborn Dolls?



Reborn dolls, also known as living dolls, are your everyday vinyl dolls that have been massively transformed by a doll artist to look as realistic as possible. Oftentimes, the level of realism in a reborn doll is so great that you can't tell the difference between the doll and and a real baby. In fact, there have been instances of people calling the police and fire department believing babies were left in cars. After breaking open the car windows, they discovered they were reborn dolls and not actual living babies.



Collecting and owning reborns has become a popular hobby among people from all over the world. While the craze started out in the U.S. and U.K., the internet has allowed anyone to enjoy this hobby, regardless of their residency or location. Unless you're a collector, you might be wondering why people seek to purchase reborn dolls. Well, there are dozens of reasons why people purchase and collect them; some people enjoy playing and dressing them up, while others collect them because they're uniquely beautiful works of art. Whatever your reason for collecting reborns, you're sure to find the best selection at unbeatable prices here.



Creating a Reborn



Creating a reborn doll is a multi-step, time-consuming process that is more difficult than you may think. Typically, the person who's creating the reborn doll, known as a reborner, starts by taking apart an everyday vinyl doll and removing many of the features such as hair, eyes and paint. After these features are removed, the reborner will begin to repaint the doll using multiple layers of paint. Some reborners will use as many as 20 or more coats of paint to give it a more realistic tone. The next step is to slowly add each and every individual feature, while trying to make them look as realistic as possible.



Here's a quick overview on how reborn dolls are made: The limbs and eyes of a toy vinyl doll are stripped and the factory paint is removed. Up to a dozen or more layers of high-quality paint are then added to the doll, creating a lifelike appearance with natural tones. Details are then meticulously painted onto the doll, such as wrinkles, dimples, etc. New high-quality glass eyes are carefully inserted into the sockets. Eyelashes are carefully placed over the eyes. Beads or glass pellets are inserted into the dolls body to weight it down and make it feel more like a real baby. The limbs and features are pieced together as a final step.



The Story Behind Reborn Dolls



Not too long ago, the words "reborn doll" would sound like foreign language when spoken to most people. It wasn't until the 1990s when doll artists began to make dolls with as much realism and resemblance to a real baby as possible. This process, known as reborning, has become a hobby in its own with doll artists competing with other to see who can create the most realistic doll, but this is only scratching the surface on the history of reborn dolls. Before reborn dolls were invented, children and doll collectors were stuck with obviously fake dolls that contained very little expression or detail. While this was fine for most children who simply wanted a doll to play with, enthusiasts and collectors wanted more. As a result, skilled artists and craftsmen started creating what's now known as reborn dolls.



