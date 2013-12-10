The Receiver: Intense Christian Fiction Novel Fuses Fate and Faith to Prove God's Unwavering Influence

Fontana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- While life’s ups and downs cause millions of Christians to question the presence of God at times, those committed to their faith know the power of always holding optimism. However, when personal success clouds the holy waters, the grey area that develops can be a dangerous playground for second-guesses.



This powerful concept is explored in bold detail throughout ‘The Receiver’, a compelling new novel by Lemar Knight.



Synopsis:



Derrick Carter, a high school phenom and number one draft pick of the Atlanta Storm (NFL) is on top of the world. Because of his position in life, he feels no need to acknowledge the presence of God, seeing that he's created all of his success on his own.



Not until his life starts to crumble due to an unforeseen incident is he forced to come to terms with himself and the realization that God has always been there, waiting for him to open his heart.



The Receiver is an intense Christian Fiction that's destined to give hope and inspire those going through a storm, seeking God's presence.



As the author explains, he hopes his narrative will reach out to those looking for further clues to God’s influence over their own lives.



"God is always there and is ultimately responsible for all we experience. However, great success and harrowing tribulation can often call his influence into question. I hope my narrative helps those seeking God to recognize that he never lets down his guard,” says Knight.



Continuing, “This will help those readers draw a great source of support and strength from my words, while questioning their own thought processes. It’s a very powerful combination that can serve as a life-changing wake-up call.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a string of rave reviews.



“This is the third book I have read by this very talented writer. He has a gift for capturing the imagination with brilliant storytelling, like no other. His portrayal of the ups & downs in life that follow so many of today's athletes is spot on. Your heart really breaks for the lead character. Loved the ending of the story! Makes you wonder if the fame & fortune is really worth all the heartaches they can bring. From start to finish you will sense the tension as this drama unfolds before your eyes,” says D. Yokley, reviewing the book on Amazon.



D. Mellow was equally as impressed, adding, “Great storyline and amazingly done! Truly an inspiration to all to see a higher path in life, and a great reminder to embrace humility each and every day of our lives.”



With the book expected to see increasing demand, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘The Receiver’, published by Knightstable Productions, is available now: http://amzn.to/1buTzeA.



The Book Trailer can also be found on Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hx_6LTIN_uI



About Lemar Knight, in his own words

I'm a fun loving writer that is very observant and loves to study life and how it evolves. I'm a former actor that fell in love with the action behind the scenes and slowly transformed into a full-fledged writer which is where I've discovered my passion. My goal in life is to squeeze out as many stories as I can muster and help those alongside me in their journey to find their passions as well.