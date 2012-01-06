The Redesigned ‘Games Room’ from FreeGaming.de Features More Than 29,000 Free, Embeddable Games

Saxonia, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2012 -- As most businesses and bloggers know, it is extremely important to get people to visit their website. But getting visitors to stay on the site is even more imperative. The more time a person spends on a website, the more likely they are to make a purchase, read several pages, and see potential advertisements placed on the site.



There are many ways in which a company or blogger can increase their site’s level of “stickiness.”



One way is to add a host of fun games for visitors to enjoy. While they play, they stay, and therefore increase the potential of a conversion.



Freegaming.de is happy to announce webmasters and bloggers can now include the site’s newly redesigned “Games Room,” which is comprised of more than 29,000 games, on their website for free. With a variety of fun-filled, popular games and a host of categories, the redesigned Games Room allows webmasters to simply copy and paste the source code and place it on their website or blog. The site also gives the option to download the official plugins for Wordpress or download the component/module for Joomla.



Some of the most popular free games for webmaster in the Games Room include the puzzle game Neon Cube by Stoerwelle, Bomb Kingdom, the logic game Ancient Bear by Vaisaga Project, and Electikill by Victor Grunn, which allows users to sharpen their shooting skills while they pilot a tesla tank.



Categories for the free online games include action, arcade, cooking/food, casino, flying, funny, jigsaw, logic/puzzle, racing, shooting, sports, tower defense, and more.



According to Freegaming.de, “Nearly every game is made by professionals and many other developers. Simply choose the desired category to play tons of free online games. If you have your own homepage, Myspace page, Facebook account, or blog you can copy the embedded code under each free game and include it on your site.”



In addition to the newly redesigned Games Room, the website offers a free online text and article spinner for automatic article rewriting, Wordpress themes, a list of game cheats to give players a little extra help, and an array of jokes to brighten site visitors’ days.



Freegaming.de has plans for a complete site redesign in 2012.



For more information about the free Games Room or any of the other site’s offerings, visit http://www.Freegaming.de



About Freegaming.de

Established in 2004, Freegaming is a free games firm with the intention to deliver embeddable games to every webmaster worldwide. Every game on the site can be included on a company or person’s blog or website using the embed codes. Additionally, the site offers a list of game cheats, jokes and a text and article spinner.