The Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery Supplies Portrait Paintings and Other Art Works at Wholesale Rates

Xiamen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery is an online professional oil painting store providing different qualities of art works to customers from all over the world. The website refinegallery.com features some unique and classy oil painting reproductions done by experienced Chinese artists. This online oil painting shop offers commercial, high, top and medium quality oil paintings along with customized service facility. All paintings are said to be handmade in standard canvases in order to retain the natural and genuine look of valuable art creations. In addition, 100% customer satisfaction is guaranteed with every recreated or redefined oil painting work by the Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery.



Online shoppers can browse through huge collections of oil painting reproductions from refinegallery.com for the purpose of placing and confirming orders. A deposit will be required for order confirmation and final processing, which can also be made online with the help of risk free payment options. Abstract/Decoration, Animal/Pet, Cartoon, Flora/Flower, Fruit, Group Painting, Landscape, Knife Painting, Landscape, Mediterranean Sea, Nude, People/Figure, Seascape, Still Life, Streetscape, Venice and Water Country are some of the subjects available for oil paintings. Oil painting masterpieces are reproduced within five weeks after the receipt of order confirmation and deposit. Buyers, art lovers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers from across the world are guaranteed to receive high quality oil paintings from Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery.



The website says, 'We can paint any style of?oil painting reproductions?at any size, we can change the background, eliminate any figure or object, create color paintings wholesale oil painting reproductions from China from black and white photos and even paint from damaged or old photos.'



Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery features oil painting reproductions of works from artists like Vincent Van Gogh, Evard Muncr, G. Brague, Juan Gris, Peter Paul Rubens, Rembrandt, Camille Pissarro, Pino Daeni, Paul Cezanne, Claude Monet, Amedeo Modigliani, Jean Leon Gerome, Huysum Jan Van, Leonardo da Vinci and many other legends. Art lovers can choose from the exclusive art works of 15th to 20th century artists via the website refinegallery.com. Details about transportation, warranty, payment, price and sample are also available from this online oil painting store. Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery has several years of experience in delivering services to clients from the UK, USA, France, Italy, Denmark, and so on.



To get more information about oil painting reproductions, visit http://www.refinegallery.com/



About Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery

Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery is an online supplier of oil paintings and art works from China. This specialized service provider Canvas Prints Wholesale from China offers masterpiece oil painting reproductions, portrait paintings, decoration oil paintings, giclee prints and canvas prints at competitive prices.



Media Contact

Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery

Address: Room 229, 63th Nanpu Road

Jimei Zone, Xiamen, China 361022

Tel: 0086-592 6211 500

Email: sales@refinegallery.com

URL: http://www.refinegallery.com/