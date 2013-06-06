The Regency Offers Classy Luxury Accommodation in Kuwait

Salmiya, Kuwait -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- The Regency offers some of the most spectacular luxury accommodation in Kuwait. The hotel offers 203 splendidly done up rooms including suites and rooms with high-end facilities at reasonable rates. The deluxe rooms are sumptuously furnished with imported materials that range from supple German pillows to exquisite silk drapes. The rooms offer a spectacular view of the hotel’s gardens which are beautifully landscaped and the magnificent Arabian Gulf.



The hotel offers one of the most extravagant rooms & suites in Kuwait. The hotel offers rooms with sundecks and balconies that open up towards the beaches. They have rooms opening up to the five pools of the hotel as well. The hotel also provides incredible 650 thread count cotton sheets imported from Egypt. The bathrooms at the hotel are spacious and laid in marble. They offer the standard luxury element of vanity mirrors that are mist free. They also have spacious rain showers, high quality bathroom towels and many more bathroom amenities.



One of the features that set the hotel apart is the digital safekeeping boxes provided at every room. Each room in the hotel is provided with a 37 inch television with 70 international channels accessibility. The rooms have temperature controls installed for ensuring the comfort of the guests. Furthermore they have bedside telephone console facilities with add-on voicemail capability. The generous lounge, bathtub and other high class amenities add to the class of the hotel.



The hotel offers 58 superior rooms and 92 deluxe rooms in addition to the suite and other rooms. They have enabled online booking services through their online site too. Guests can book their rooms in advance at the site. This can be done by specifying the check-in date, duration of stay and the number of rooms required. The superior and deluxe rooms offer other additional facilities such as mini fridge and more.



For room booking at The Regency, visit http://www.theregencykuwait.com/



About The Regency

The Regency is one of the famous luxury hotels in Kuwait. The hotel offers 203 suites and rooms along with 58 superior rooms and 92 deluxe rooms. They offer luxury accommodation facilities at comparatively reasonable rates. The hotel is set up in a picturesque location with many of the rooms opening up to the magnificent Arabian Gulf or the landscaped gardens of the hotel. The hotel provides online booking services through their online website. They offer high class amenities providing a memorable luxurious experience at Kuwait.



MEDIA CONTACT

The Regency

PO Box 1139, Al Bida'a, Al Tawoon Street,

Salmiya 22012, State of Kuwait

Tel 00965 2576 6666 | Fax 00965 2576 6999

Email: info@theregencykuwait.com

http://www.theregencykuwait.com/