The ReLaunch with Hilary DeCesare Debuts on VoiceAmerica Featuring Guest John Gray, Author of Global Best-Seller Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2022 -- "We're thrilled to welcome an esteemed, internationally-known guest like Dr. Gray to VoiceAmerica," says Robert Ciolino, General Manager of VoiceAmerica. "He offers 40 years of experience, research, and proven techniques to help our listeners with everything from navigating relationships to self-development."



The ReLaunch with Hilary DeCesare is broadcast live every Thursday at 11 AM Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Network as part of its Empowerment channel.



Hilary DeCesare, former Silicon Valley superstar and successful entrepreneur, relaunched her life 20 years ago to become a transformation coach helping thousands of clients through her courses and programs. She will publish her first self-development book, ReLaunch! —Spark Your Heart to Ignite Your Life™ this spring. Supported by cutting-edge research, industry expert commentary, and inspiring real-life stories from her clients, DeCesare will invite guests to The ReLaunch to share with listeners the secrets and personal stories behind relaunches that transformed their personal and professional lives. For information, please visit https://www.therelaunchco.com. https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/136759/how-gender-intelligence-can-make-you-a-better-leader



