The Relevance of the Seemingly Irrelevant QuickBooks .TLG File

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2021 -- The Transaction Log File or the TLG file is one of several files that QuickBooks creates whenever a company file is opened in a new place and helps recover data in case the main file gets corrupted.



The QuickBooks transaction log file comes up with the file extension .qbw.TLG, and can grow excessively large. Sometimes, the file can be significantly larger than the company file, causing a negative impact on QuickBooks' performance.



Troubles also start to arise when QuickBooks is trying to write to this huge .TLG file in addition to doing its real work. "If you are using a backup feature, make sure you include the TLG file in your set of files that are backed up, as it adds one more level of safety to your recovery plan, in case you run into unfortunate situations," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



This is also especially important if you have damaged data in your QBW file that cannot be recovered. "A good backup and matching TLG file may be what you need to get back to the point before the damage occurred, and then move forward to your current state. Remember that if you delete the TLG file, QuickBooks will just start another, but it will have limited use as it is incomplete," Rocha added.



Because the TLG data file can restore erased or damaged data, it is important to maintain the file in the event a company file is erased. The QuickBooks transaction log file is automatically reset when a manual backup, not an online or scheduled backup, is completed in QuickBooks, a portable company file has been restored and if the company file doesn't match the transaction log file



If a .QBW file is missing or deleted or accidentally moved to the recycle bin, a full recovery is possible as long as the .TLG file is valid. This is done by replaying the .TLG file into an older backup. E-Tech offers a service to recover data from the .TLG file and replay it back to a previous backup of the data file. The service will recover lost QuickBooks data by merging data in the TLG file into a previous backup (QBB) or copy of the data file.



For more information, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-tlg-data-recovery-service/



