The Rene Toman Insurance Agency Offers Highly Reliable Galveston County Windstorm Insurance

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- As homeowners and renters in Texas fall under strict guidelines to purchase home insurance, The Rene Toman Insurance Agency (RTIA) has created some of the easiest insurance coverage plans, keeping every budget in mind. The agency has also been offering its clients reliable assistance in handling Galveston County windstorm insurance, as per the TWAI guidelines.



For those who are not aware, House Bill 3 of Texas makes it compulsory for the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWAI) to offer windstorm insurance to residential, commercial and government buildings. RTIA, with its respectable standing in TWAI, possess detailed knowledge of TWAI’s guidelines and uses it efficiently in its home insurance services to benefit clients.



The agency also offers insurance to renters against various natural or unnatural events such as Fire and lightning damage, Windstorms, Explosions, Riots, Damage by another person’s vehicle, Vandalism, Theft, and Falling objects.



A spokesperson for RTIA states, “As you can see, having renter’s insurance can certainly come in handy. So, even if you are not required to purchase a renter’s insurance policy, we invite you to request a quote; you may be pleasantly surprised at how low the price of renter’s insurance can be.”



The services of RTIA are not just limited to home insurances, the agency also offers the most competitive Houston auto insurance including coverage for cars, motorcycles, trailers, and other kinds of vehicles.



About Rene Toman Insurance Agency

The Rene Toman Insurance Agency has serviced insurance customers of the Galveston area for more than a quarter century. Throughout that time, the agency's independent insurance agency has remained committed to providing local residents with affordable and dependable coverage options that effectively meet their needs. Whether one is a homeowner or a renter, an automobile owner with or without recreational vehicles, and a parent or a spouse, he/she is bound to be pleased with the innovative insurance policy options this agency can offer.



For more information, please visit http://www.houstonautoandhomeinsurance.com/home-owner-rental-windstorm-insurance.html



Contact Details:

Phone: 1-888-332-3599/281-332-3599 | Email: renetoman@allstate.com