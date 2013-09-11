The Renegade Diet Review Discloses the Secrets to Muscle Gain and Fat Loss

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- The Renegade Diet review published by DailyGossip.org presents this program as one of the best ways to get rid of all the extra pounds.



This new method was created by Jason Ferruggia, a bodybuilder, fitness professional and nutrition expert, as well as a popular author. To find out more about the author and read the full review go to : http://www.dailygossip.org/renegade-diet-system-6885



The Renegade Diet method was developed after years of research and study, being a unique approach to dieting. It can be used by any individual interested in building lean muscle, increasing energy and enjoying a well balanced diet.



What makes this method unique is actually the fact that it is based on a body-recomposition plan.



This plan features diet tips, as well as unique methods that have never been featured in another muscle building program. The method promises to help any user burn fat and get back into shape.



Building muscles is simple when this new method is implemented. And all this will be achieved with no need to hold a strict diet or to use drugs and supplements.



The principle of fasting remains important throughout the whole treatment, which includes 3 phases. Under eating and overeating will lead to increased muscle mass, while fat will be eliminated. Actually, this is a unique method that leads to quick and spectacular results.



According to the Renegade Diet review on Daily Gossip, the plan is fully detailed by Jason Ferruggia in his eBook.



The 168-page eBook features an intermittent fasting regime, a simple way of eating, a diet plan that will reduce the aging process, improving the immune system and enhancing overall health, as well as ways to restore the health of a damaged metabolism. There are certain supplements recommended to users, but they are only optional.



This guide features all tips and information uses need to know to achieve the desired body shape modeling results. The guide is very simple to read and use, being suitable for any individual. The program includes only healthy living tips, so users will discover that the method is as healthy as possible.