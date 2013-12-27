The Repair Stem Cell Institute (Rsci) Quickly Emerging as the Leader in the Field of Stem Cell Treatment

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- The Repair Stem Cell Institute (www.repairstemcells.org) is the world’s only stem cell patients’ advocacy group. Its mission is to Educate, Advocate, and Empower people worldwide to make educated choices about their medical conditions and treatments in order to lead longer and more fulfilling lives.



Currently, adult stem cell treatment is being used to help patients recover from over 150 debilitating chronic conditions previously thought to be untreatable, including the “Big Three” – Heart Disease, Diabetes, and Cancer. To date, commercial stem cell treatments have been used by over 30,000 patients with a more than 65% success rate.



RSCI founder and chairman, Don Margolis, states, “I am not a crusader. My only agenda is to help patients who are told that their medical conditions are untreatable when that’s simply not true.” Margolis describes his personal mission in life “to bring a major medical benefit to mankind.”



In 2003, Don founded the world’s first stem cell treatment company, TheraVitae, with Dr. Shimon Slavin. Within 18 months TheraVitae had become the first stem cell venture in the world to treat heart patients who had previously lived with no hope.



In 2008, Don founded the Repair Stem Cell Institute.Since then, RSCI has helped thousands of people to better understand the enormous healing potential of adult stem cells and to obtain treatment for a wide range of diseases and chronic conditions, including the “Big Three,” as well as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Spinal Cord Injury, Cerebral Palsy, Renal Failure, Arthritis and Autism. Visit the RSCI website for a full list of diseases stem cells can help



RSCI partners with several international stem cell treatment centers where physicians meet the highest global standards and offer the safest and most effective treatments.Stem cell success stories abound and signal a new era in achievement and hope for those suffering from conditions they thought to be untreatable.



If you would like to know if stem cell treatment is suitable for you or a loved one, a no obligation Treatment Information Request form is available on the RSCI website.



The the Repair Stem Cell Institute website offers a wealth of straightforward information and solutions. You can also listen to Don’s weekly radio program “The Truth About Stem Cells” on BBS radio at www.BBSradio.com/TheTruthAboutStemCells.



Contact:



Don Margolis

Repair Stem Cell Institute

3010 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1200

Dallas, TX 75234

Tel: (786) 600-1408

Email: info@repairstemcells.org

Website: www.repairstemcells.org