The Research Chemical Shop to Offer Free Samples of Best Selling Chemicals to New Clients

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Peptides are synthetic chemical enablers made of chains of amino acids, and are instrumental in the study of protein structures, mass spectrometry and even cancer research. As a result, there is a high demand for these peptides among the research community, and suppliers are always fighting to offer the best peptides at the best price with the best service. The Research Chemical Shop is a relatively new player in this field, but has won clients through the extraordinary purity of its peptides and through its customer service. The company are now offering free samples of peptides to researchers so they can test the difference for themselves.



The company stocks popular peptides including MXP, Flubromazepam, Diphenidine, Mdai and Cannabinoids for research purposes, and each product comes with a full description and price listings for between one and five hundred grams, as well as customer feedback and reviews. The products are all 99% purity or higher, making them ideal for research use.



The company are encouraging new researchers to contact them and arrange for the delivery of free samples of any of their peptides to test the quality and results they get for themselves; the customer need only pay for the postage.



A spokesperson for TheResearchChemicalShop.net explained, “By offering free samples we are looking to encourage those responsible for buying research chemicals on behalf of their labs to sample the chemicals we offer for themselves before making a decision. We understand that competitive prices and excellent customer service are only valuable to researchers if the chemicals themselves are of the highest quality, and we are so confident in ours that we are willing to give away amounts that will confirm this for potential clients, as we are confident they will then switch to us.”



About The Research Chemical Shop

The Research Chemical Shop is run by a small team that supply researchers with the best quality research chemicals in the current market. The company allows customers to buy a small amount to test the quality, and ship to the UK, Europe and the USA. The company was founded in 2012 and intends to become the premier player in the industry. For more information please visit: http://www.theresearchchemicalshop.net/