The Results Are Official, Ron Valdivia Has Now Been Officially Named the Coolest Guy in Orlando

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Ron Valdivia is now officially the "Coolest Guy" in Orlando, FL.



When asked about the survey results, and the honor in which it carries, Valdivia responded in his normal snarky swag fashion “I have never really worried about acting or trying to be the “Cool Guy”, much less “The Coolest Guy” out there, in fact, I’ve been often told that I am quite warm and fuzzy…especially after forgetting to shave for a couple of days.”



“I truly just do what comes natural to me, which includes thinking outside of the box, stating my opinion even if it is a bit controversial, and living how I believe is the best way for me. Also, it could be the fact that I come from a Spanish descent, which carries high moral values of friends and family…but I would like to think that my penchant for random goofy dancing played a small if nonexistent role in my coolness factor.”



“Was it a surprise I was chosen as the Coolest Guy in Orlando? Perhaps it was a shock to some, but not really for me. I’m a pretty confident and understanding person which is cool in my book, cool could mean different things to different people, in general people simply just like who I am and I get along with everyone even if I don’t agree with how they act.”



“My local marketing clients will attest to my no nonsense nature when it comes to marketing aggressively for them. My outside of the box style is a real value that I bring to every single one of my private clients. By simply creating interesting, unique and unforgettable marketing campaigns that are different than those offered by everyone else in the local marketing industry, my clients gain a substantial edge over their competitors. If that makes me “Cool” then I am quite comfortable with that.”



Valdivia’s clients can attest to his knowledge of search engine marketing, better known in the marketing industry as SEM or SEO. At last count, Ron manages his own business taking on clients that want to generate more business or leads through online marketing, he doesn’t just work with anyone, it has to be the right fit and a mutual agreement made before using any of his search engine optimization methods.



In addition, Valdivia and his marketing agency “Valdivz Media” manage several of business clients marketing campaigns in a whole range of industries, from local doctors, dentists, chiropractors, car dealerships and retailers all over the country.



One of Ron’s clients, Erik Roach, had this to say; “Ron Valdivia is most definitely well deserving of the title “Coolest Guy in Orlando” just based on all of the knowledge and training he has shown me over the years. Ron works on the cutting edge of search engine optimization and marketing. The work he does for his private clients is nothing short of amazing, he has the uncanny ability to get his clients ranked highly on the search engines in record time and adapts to the changes that Google implements. Any advice or information of changes we have to do, we listen. Without Ron Valdivia, many businesses would not be where they are today.”



About Valdivz Media

Valdivz Media is an online local marketing agency geared towards helping multiple types of businesses generate more leads and cash flow through online marketing. Owned and managed by Ron Valdivia, voted as the coolest guy in Orlando, FL.



Valdivz Media

13721 Eden Isle Blvd

Windermere,FL 34786

Ron@ValdivzMedia.com

http://www.OrlandoSeoCompany.net