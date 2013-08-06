The Resume Center Now Offering a Money Back Guarantee

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- When it comes to writing a resume applicants need to make sure that they put their best foot forward or they will not get called in for an interview. With resume writing services from The Resume Center, applicants will be sure that they look as good as possible to potential hiring managers. The applicant needs to make a memorable first impression on paper so that they will be able to make an even more memorable impression during their interview. The problem is getting from the resume stage to the interview, but resume service can help.



The Resume Center offers a full line of resume services that will give applicants all of the tools that they need to land their interview. The service starts with the simple resume, where the professional writers transform the information that they gather from their client into a cohesive document that will catch the eye of an employer. More complete resume writing services include helping the applicant write a cover letter that highlights all of the things the applicant has to offer the company and why the applicant would be a good fit. In the modern world of social networking, a LinkedIn profile is a useful too for the busy professional. At The Resume Center they can help applicants make a professional LinkedIn profile that employers will love.



At The Resume Center they are so positive that their help will make the applicant successful that they back up their claims with a money back guarantee. If the applicant uses the resume service and sends the resume to at least ten jobs and does not get a single interview, then The Resume Center will refund the cost of the services. This makes using the resume writing services of a professional resume writer risk free.



Companies tend to make their decisions about who to hire based on arbitrary things that they find wrong with the resume. By getting the resume right from the beginning, applicants can rest assured that they will get more interviews and more job offers than ever before.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit www.theresumecenter.com or call (877) 737-8795