Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- The new Aiken County, South Carolina, premium development The Retreat at Storm Branch has four signature lots still available on the open market. These lots represent some of the largest and best placed locations for a home in the new premier development, and are not expected to remain on the market for long. The Retreat at Storm Branch is an outstanding community with homes built by premier builders Bill Beazley Homes and Pierwood Construction Incorporated. All of the estate style homes in The Retreat at Storm Branch come on their own large wooded lots, lots ranging up to three and a half acres on select properties. The community has easy access to the SRS and downtown Augusta and is just minutes from downtown Aiken, SC.



The Retreat at Storm Branch was designed to offer a quite resort style atmosphere for residents. The entire community is a green construction zone and provides several walking paths and beautiful community spaces. Development has begun on the new pool at the Retreat at Storm Branch, to offer even more community based amenities to homeowners and potential homeowners. The homes in the Retreat at Storm Branch feature standard options that would be upgrades for many other communities. These include custom cabinetry, hardwood floors and granite floors in the kitchen and master bathroom.



Each of the wide range of floor plans comes equipped with radiant barrier sheathing, to cut down on heating costs and environmental impact. Four Signature Series lots remain for potential homeowners looking at new construction options. Each offers the best locations and potential features that The Retreat at Storm Branch has to offer. Currently, Prudential Beazley Real Estate is able to offer potential homeowners $3000 closing costs on all Pierwood Homes.



More information on The Retreat at Storm Branch homes from Prudential Beazley Real Estate is available here.



Prudential Beazley Real Estate

7009 Evans Town Center Boulevard

Evans, Georgia 30809

Local: 706-863-1775

Toll-Free: 800-558-1775