The Return of the Roast at Boisdale Jazz Sundays

Canary Wharf, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Boisdale, the great British restaurant, will launch an exclusive Sunday offering from 29th September at its striking Canary Wharf venue. For £45, guests can enjoy a sensational Sunday roast menu, with great live jazz, and Boisdale Sauvignon Blanc and Claret all included.



Championing the Great British roast, Boisdale has sourced some of the finest British beef for the stunning centrepiece of the new menu. An 18-hour slow roast rib of aged Aberdeenshire beef, carved from a Victorian antique silver trolley at the table, is undoubtedly some of the highest quality meat available in the capital. With a selection of other roasts available, including whole roast outdoor reared Suffolk chicken, and slow roast rare breed English Saddleback pork, the menu caters for all diners’ carnivorous Sunday requirements.



The set Sunday lunch menu will be priced at £35 for three courses. Alternatively, for those looking to truly unwind and relax on a Sunday afternoon, for £45 they can also enjoy either a glass of Champagne or Bloody Mary to start, along with unlimited Boisdale Sauvignon Blanc or Boisdale Claret poured freely throughout the meal.



For those looking for an alternative to the full Sunday roast offering, lunch dishes including the legendary Boisdale burgers will be on offer for more casual lunchtime dining. Dishes include Line Caught Haddock and Chips (£12.50), and Aberdeenshire rib steak hamburger with Bloody Mary Sauce, dill pickles and tarragon mayonnaise (£13.75).



The Jazz Sundays will feature the superb trio “The Hot Club of Boisdale” who will perform unplugged and present classic jazz swung at a tempo and volume to perfectly complement dining. Whilst relaxing to the mellow music, guests may wish to enjoy the world-leading collection of more than 1,000 whiskies and vintage cigars. For larger parties and those looking for a memorable Sunday banquet, larger joints of meat including whole roast suckling pig and roast saddle of wild venison from Scotland’s Blair Atholl estate, are also available with advanced notice.



A unique and vibrant environment to while away the hours on an autumnal weekend, Boisdale Jazz Sundays offers unbeatable value, quality British ingredients and the famous Boisdale hospitality.



About Boisdale Jazz Sundays

Boisdale Jazz Sundays will launch on 29th September at Boisdale Canary Wharf a British Restaurant and live music venue. The set 3 course lunch will be priced at £35 as standard, £45 with a flute of Champagne or a Bloody Mary, with Boisdale Sauvignon Blanc and Boisdale Claret throughout the meal. For larger plates, prices start from £9.50. For more information visit www.boisdale.co.uk