The Reverse Mortgage Team at Atlantic Pacific Mortgage Corporation Now Scheduling Reverse Mortgage Analysis This Spring

Feasterville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Individuals interested in learning about the financial implications of applying for a reverse mortgage in Bucks County can gain valuable assistance today. The Reverse Mortgage Team at Atlantic Pacific Mortgage Corporation is pleased to announce they are now scheduling reverse mortgage analysis appointments this spring. To request a complete analysis, individuals can fill out the online contact form or call 888-462-0080 to speak with a company representative.



As the number once source for dependable reverse mortgages, The Reverse Mortgage Team at Atlantic Pacific Mortgage Corporation has helped residents in Doylestown, Fairless Hills, Newtown, Richboro and surrounding areas of Bucks County with their inquiries. By working with the team, individuals will gain access to valuable information regarding several reverse mortgage options including reverse mortgages for purchase, federally-insured reverse mortgages, other HECM transactions and more.



Homeowners, who want to continue to own and live in their home after a co-borrower has passed away, can qualify for a reverse mortgage. A benefit of applying for a reverse mortgage is that individuals do not have to pay monthly mortgage payments. The money from the reverse mortgage can be used for routine expenses or anything else required to keep the home in average condition.



The Reverse Mortgage Team at Atlantic Pacific Mortgage Corporation offers all the information needed to qualify for an HUD reverse mortgage in Bucks County, or any other area of Pennsylvania. The team is also the top source of information for Reverse Mortgages in New Jersey, Florida, Delaware and Maryland.



About The Reverse Mortgage Team at Atlantic Pacific Mortgage Corporation

The Reverse Mortgage Team is a specialized division of Atlantic Pacific Mortgage Corporation, located in Feasterville, PA. National Manager, Steve Broaddus and Director, Ben D. Stucker have more than 35 years of combined experience in the industry. Together, they speak with their clients to help them understand loan options and complete reverse mortgage transactions.



Licensing Information: Atlantic Pacific Mortgage Corporation’s NMLS ID is 1024 with address of 302 Fellowship Road, Suite 110, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054. They are Licensed by the NJ Dept of Banking and Insurance, License#9919640; Licensed by the PA Dept. of Banking, License #21422; Atlantic Pacific Mortgage Corporation operates as: Atlantic Pacific Mortgage Services Inc. in Florida, Florida Office of Financial Regulation License #MLD814;Delaware Office of the State Bank Commissioner License #4993; Maryland Division of Financial Regulation License #6986; Massachusetts Division of Banks Mortgage Lender License #ML1024; North Carolina Office of the Commissioner of Banks License #L-143915; Virginia State Corporation Commission, Bureau of Financial Institutions License #MC-2403. Atlantic Pacific Mortgage Corporation’s Feasterville Branch NMLS ID is 1162319.The branch address is 1635 Bustleton Pike, Suite B, Feasterville, PA 19053.



For more information, please visit http://www.thereversemortgageteam.com/.