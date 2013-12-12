The RF Tracker Could Help People Keep Security of Their Pet, Luggage and Bike

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Have people heard about the uncanny RF tracker? Maybe there are www.itscooltech.com still a majority of people who did not use or even see this kind of device. However, the manager from the famous GPS tracker online seller http://www.itscooltech.com has said that the RF tracker is a very useful device which could help people find the lost luggage or monitoring the security of children and elders. In addition to functions above, there are also many other functions of the RF tracker. Now, the experienced online seller ITS COOL TECH would let people fully understand the function of this product.



The function and effect of the RF tracker could be mainly concluded into the below tips. People who have interest on this product could read this article carefully.?



First, the RF tracker could also been used for the tracking and monitoring for people's pets. The RF tracker Wholesale Security system applies the newest Digital RF technology. The buzzer of the tracker will make high volume alarm when the distance between the pet owner and the slave units on pet's body is over a preset range. The sound from the tracker buzzer will remind the pet owner timely to check the location of the lovely pet. As most people know, more and more pets have been stolen, so the pet owner should prepare one set of this device to guarantee the security of their pet.



The second typical application of the RF tracker is for the people who frequently have business trip. People could apply this useful device for their luggage which has been packed with the expensive objects or other important documents. It is very common that people lose their luggage on their trip. In that case, if people could put the slave unit on the body of luggage, this annoying situation would be easy solved. If the distance of the luggage and the owner beyond the limited range, the alert function of the RF tracker in people's hand will deliver beep sound and then people should quickly check whether their luggage is safe or not.



Some people may not have the idea that the simple RF tracker could be used to prevent their bikes from being stolen. People should more or less meet with the bike stealing in their daily life; so how to properly prevent this situation? The professional RF tracker for bike guard from website itscooltech.com could help people totally solve this problem. The principle and operation method is the same with the pet and luggage tracking mentioned before.



About http://www.itscooltech.com

The itscooltech.com is the best China supplier for all kinds of security equipments and China electronics wholesale online devices such as GPS tracker and RF tracker. People who want to make their living area safer should choose this professional online supplier.



Contact

ITSCOOL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Headquarter:

F5, Justor Industry Park, #26, Sifangpu Str, Pingdi, Long gang, Shenzhen, China

Zip: 518117

Tel: 0086 755 29177110

Fax: 0086 755 29177119

Inquiry:

service@itscooltech.com

Complaint:

itscool@itscooltech.com