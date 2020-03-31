The RG Group Offers Commercial Construction Management Solutions with a Hands-on Approach and Industry Knowledge

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- The RG Group, a leading construction consultancy company in the UK, offers commercial construction management solutions with a hands-on approach to managing projects, from inception to completion. Their commercial management team includes project managers, planners, architects, engineering designers, constructors, fabricators, material suppliers, financial analysts and others. The RG Group specialises in commercial projects ranging from 1m to £50m including distribution depots, offices, airports, and public buildings. Their experienced construction consultants treat each project as unique whilst allowing clients to monitor their project quality, cost, delivery and safety. Their project management team provides a single point of contact for clients and contractors. Using The RG Group's commercial construction management solutions, customers can manage their commercial construction project more efficiently.



Talking about their commercial construction services, a representative from The RG Group stated, "The RG Group has experience in a wide range of commercial construction schemes ranging from £1m to £50m including distribution depots, offices, airports, and public buildings. Many of these schemes have been developed as part of wider mixed-use developments."



The RG Group is an independently-owned construction company offering the best construction, refurbishment and fit-out services across the nation. From commercial office fit-out and refurbishment to new builds – no matter the size of the project – excellence is guaranteed in every project. With their extensive industry experience and professional approach, the company has managed and delivered various reputable retail, construction and residential projects in the nation. With offices based in Kent, London and Doncaster, The RG Group manages strong commercial construction services across the UK.



About the RG Group

The RG Group is a responsible construction company that balances the social, environmental and ethical issues created by their business activities without compromise to their continued ability to deliver projects with commercial success. They plan and deliver construction projects in a sustainable, innovative and cost-effective way to the highest possible standards.



